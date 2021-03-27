Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 1,607.9% in March

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 1,607.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

