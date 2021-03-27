Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.28

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.28 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 101.30 ($1.32). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,955,305 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £546.75 million and a P/E ratio of -36.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.28.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.