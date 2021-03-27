Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Standard Metals Processing stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. Standard Metals Processing has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Standard Metals Processing
