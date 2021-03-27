Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Standard Metals Processing stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. Standard Metals Processing has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

