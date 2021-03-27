Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

