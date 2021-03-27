Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,140. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

