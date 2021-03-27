Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Starbucks worth $1,455,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.