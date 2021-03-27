Status Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $421.96 million and $72.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

