Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.16

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Stealth has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $7,331.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,037,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

