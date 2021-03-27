Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.11 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00012629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $4.57 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,165.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00896001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00355436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,500,954 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.