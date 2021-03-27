Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $708.10 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and approximately $708.10 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00243272 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.00842124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,415 coins and its circulating supply is 22,687,533,694 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

