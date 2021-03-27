stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $313.90 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $313.90 million and $320,903.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,663.62 or 0.02965096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 188,688 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

