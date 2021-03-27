stETH Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

