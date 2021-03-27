Stifel Financial Corp Buys 21,603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,866,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

