Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

