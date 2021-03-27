Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.85 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

