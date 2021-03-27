Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

