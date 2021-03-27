Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,883 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DISCA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

