Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,278 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.