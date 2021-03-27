StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$3.33 during trading on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

