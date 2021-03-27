Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF remained flat at $$2.19 on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.