Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.53% of Strategic Education worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

