StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,429,710,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,016,516,541 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

