Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 1,491.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

