SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,022,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. United States Steel makes up about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,857,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,611. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

