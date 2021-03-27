SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,018,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Kontoor Brands makes up about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 1.78% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 405,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $55.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

