SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,016,416 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,016,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Trinseo accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TSE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,844 shares of company stock worth $5,732,047 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.