SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,048,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Signet Jewelers accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

