SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 12,638,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,624,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,565,680. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.