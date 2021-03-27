Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 689.3% in March

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 689.3% from the February 28th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.