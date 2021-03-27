SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $179,107.11 and $273.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,157,289 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.