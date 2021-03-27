SuperCoin Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $174,621.91 and $712.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,157,137 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.