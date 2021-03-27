SuperFarm Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $359.19 million and approximately $107.99 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00006321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00232625 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027431 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

