Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUUIF shares. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

