Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Support.com stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Support.com worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

