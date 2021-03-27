Suretly Hits Market Cap of $67,625.74 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Suretly has a total market cap of $67,625.74 and approximately $4,130.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

