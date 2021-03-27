Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 363.2% in March

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 56,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,901. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVNLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

