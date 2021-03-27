Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0494

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $421,495.98 and $1,031.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

