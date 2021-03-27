Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 36.9% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $18,003.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

