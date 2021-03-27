Swipe Market Cap Reaches $276.65 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $276.65 million and $231.79 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.94 or 0.00615307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

