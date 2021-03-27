Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $7.18. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 16,076 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

