SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Hits $0.0355

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $25,083.88 and approximately $6,875.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SWYFT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.91 or 0.00621834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.