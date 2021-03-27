Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.