Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $219.14 million and $9.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00329504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,130,268 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

