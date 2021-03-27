Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS TISCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. Taisei has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

