Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.22. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

