Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLC stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.