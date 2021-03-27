Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 1,944.1% in March

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 1,944.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,925. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 million, a PE ratio of -219.49 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

Get Takung Art alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.