Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TLLXY stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Talanx has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

