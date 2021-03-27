Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $511,988.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

