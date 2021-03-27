Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

